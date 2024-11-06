GAIL shares jump over 6 pc post earnings announcement

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd on Wednesday jumped over 6 per cent after the firm posted a 10 per cent rise in September quarter net profit.

The stock surged 6.36 per cent to settle at Rs 208.90 apiece on the BSE. Intra-day, it soared 6.89 per cent to Rs 209.95.

On the NSE, it jumped 6.41 per cent to Rs 209.

State-owned GAIL (India) Ltd on Tuesday reported a 10 per cent rise in September quarter net profit after an increase in earnings from the gas transmission business and a turnaround in the petrochemical business neutralised a fall in marketing margin.

Consolidated net profit of Rs 2,689.67 crore in July-September FY25 compared with Rs 2,442.18 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

India's biggest natural gas transmission and marketing firm reported almost flat revenue from operations at Rs 33,981.33 crore.

Pre-tax earnings from the gas transmission business were up 8 per cent at Rs 1,402.81 crore. The Petchem business clocked an earning of Rs 146.19 crore against a loss of Rs 160.94 crore in the year-ago period. PTI SUM SUM SHW