GAIL signs concession agreement for CBG plant in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd has signed a tripartite concession agreement with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) to set up a municipal solid waste (MSW)-based compressed bio gas (CBG) plant in Bengaluru.

The agreement, signed on October 16 in the presence of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, paves the way for establishing the plant at the KCDC area in Haralakunte Village, Bengaluru South Taluk, GAIL said in a statement.

"Under the Concession Agreement, GBA will provide 18 acres of land on permissive use basis, and BSWML will supply 300 tons per day of segregated municipal solid waste, which will be processed to produce 12.6 tons per day of CBG," it said.

Additionally, the plant will produce around 22 tons of Fermented Organic Manure (FOM) daily, promoting circular economy and sustainable agriculture. The Concession Agreement will remain valid for 25 years from the date of commissioning of the project.

The project supports the Government of India's SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) initiative and the Swachh Bharat Mission, aligning with broader goals of circular economy, waste-to-energy, and sustainable agriculture.