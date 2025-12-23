GAIL signs MoU with Chhattisgarh for gas-based fertiliser project

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chhattisgarh government for exploring the development of a greenfield gas-based fertiliser project in the state.

Under the agreement, GAIL will carry out detailed techno-economic studies for setting up a urea manufacturing plant with a capacity of 12.7 lakh tonnes per annum, proposed to be located along GAIL's Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda natural gas pipeline corridor, the company said in a statement.

"Based on the techno-economic evaluation, an investment decision will be taken for setting up the fertiliser project by GAIL," it said.

The state government will facilitate the project by supporting feasibility studies, identifying and allocating suitable land, coordinating with state and central authorities, and assisting with statutory approvals and infrastructure requirements.

The non-binding MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai by Rajat Kumar, Secretary (Commerce and Industries), Government of Chhattisgarh, and Rajeev Kumar Singhal, Director (Business Development), GAIL.

GAIL, a Maharatna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, is India’s leading natural gas transmission and distribution company. The company said the proposed project aligns with its plans to expand into the fertiliser sector and support domestic fertiliser production. PTI ANZ ANZ MR