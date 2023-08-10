Gains from policyholders fund, markets buoy LIC net to Rs 9,544 cr in Q1

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Life Insurance Corporation on Thursday reported Rs 9,544 crore net profit for the April-June quarter, buoyed by over Rs 14,000 crore gains from investment, and massive transfers from policyholders’ fund, whittling down the poor show from its core business of selling policies and earning premium income.

However, the management led by chairman Siddhartha Mohanty sounded sanguine on making the forthcoming quarter numbers much better. Mohanty said he sees better margins, which were flat in the reporting quarter at 13.7 per cent and also arresting market share fall which dropped by almost 400 bps to 61.4 per cent in the quarter.

The actual profit of the insurer, including the gains booked from its vast market investment – Rs 24,000 crore incremental investment into equities and booking more than Rs 14,000 crore from selling shares in the quarter – is only about a quarter of the declared numbers because as much as Rs 7,491.53 crore came in from the accretion on the available solvency margin (ASM) transferred from non-par (non-participating fund to the shareholders account.

This leaves the actual profit from operations and market gains to a low Rs 2,050 crore. In the year-ago period, the company reported a net income of Rs 683 crore, after transferring Rs 4,148.77 crore of accretion on the ASM, the management told reporters in a post-earnings call.

In life insurance, participating (par) policyholders get share of the surplus earnings, and thus receive dividends. As against this in non-par policies, policyholders do not get a bonus.

While private players have more of non-par policies, LIC has been saddled with par-policies, leading to lower margins and profit as the profit gets paid to policyholders and given its vast customer base, the actual profit going to the company is thus very minimal.

LIC's share of non-par policies in its product mix was a low under-7 per cent pre-listing, now it has gone to a little more than 10 per cent. And the management said they are committed to taking this further to 20 per cent or more over the next few years.

Dinesh Pant, executive director and the actuary said the non-par annualized premium equivalent increased 21.6 per cent to Rs 608 crore but its overall premium income declined nearly 5 per cent to Rs 98,363 crore from Rs 98,352 crore.

Of this individual premium increased 4.61 per cent to Rs 62,773 crore, from Rs 60,007 crore a year ago, individual renewal premium printed in at Rs 52,311 crore and total group business premium at Rs 35,590 crore.

However, the company saw better performance with the overall expense ratio coming down from 14.59 to 12.85.

But again, as against its private sector peers, the margin from the value of new business, which is a metric to assess the future profits on the policies sold now, increased by 1 bps to 13.7 per cent. This is in mid-20 per cent for the private sector.

Assets under management increased 12.41 per cent or Rs 5.09 lakh crore to Rs 46.11 lakh crore, the chairman said.

In terms of market share measured by the first-year premium income, LIC has maintained its leadership with a market share of 61.42 per cent, but down from 65.42 per cent in the 12 trailing months.

The solvency ratio stood at 1.89 as against 1.88, which is only marginally higher than the regulatory requirement of 1.5.

New business premium declined 4.35 per cent to Rs 10,462 crore while individual renewal premium rose 6.61 per cent to Rs 52,311 crore and total individual premium rose 4.61 per cent to Rs 62,773 crore.

Total group business premium declined 7.19 per cent to Rs 35,590 crore keeping the total premium income flat at Rs 98,363 crore up by 1 bps from Rs 98,352 crore.

On an annualised premium equivalent (APE) basis the total premium was Rs 9,532 crore, of this 62.42 per cent or Rs 5,950 crore was accounted for by individual business and 37.58 per cent or Rs 3,582 crore by the group business.

Within the individual business, the share of par products on APE basis was 89.78 per cent or worth Rs 5,342 crore and the balance 10.22 per cent or Rs 608 crore was due to non-par products.

The non-par APE has increased from Rs 500 crore, up 21.6 per cent on-year. The non-par share of individual APE rose from 7.75 per cent in June 2022 to 10.22 per cent in June 2023.

The persistency ratios on premium basis improved with the 13th month and 61st month printing in at 78.37 per cent and 62.73 per cent respectively from 77.85 per cent and 62.43 per cent respectively. Similarly, the persistency ratios on number of policies for the 13th month and 61st month were 66.15 and 50.79 respectively, up 65.96, and 51.23 respectively.

The yield on investments on policyholder's funds excluding unrealized gains improved to 8.78 per cent as against 7.74 per cent a year ago helping it book close to Rs 14,000 crore from market gains.

The number of policies sold declined 12.64 per cent to 32.16 lakh from 36.82 lakh, which Mohanty attributed to the company moving away from selling lower premium policies to higher paying policies and other product mixes introduced during the quarter including driving the non-part products.

Being the largest institutional investor, LIC has more than Rs 10 lakh crore in market investments Mohanty said, adding the company has invested Rs 24,000 crore into the equities in the reporting quarter.

When asked about the gains from the Adani stocks, which in January was a national topic after a foreign brokerage alleged lack of corporate governance and share price rigging, and also against LIC for its large holding in the politically well-connected group, Mohanty said the company has not made any losses from its investment in Adani group companies but refused to share details.

The value of new business (VNB) declined to Rs 1,302 crore from Rs 1,397 crore and VNB margin inched up by 1 bps to 13.7 percent.

Mohanty said their efforts to improve persistency across cohorts are beginning to show results and also there is improvement in the overall expense ratio and so is margin which has been stable.

Simultaneously we continue to work on strategies for diversifying the channel mix. We believe we are on track to grow our business in a manner which creates superior value for all our stakeholders. PTI BEN MR MR