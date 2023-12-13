Gainwell Commosales ties up with US-based Etnyre International to produce infra maintenance equipment

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Kolkata-based engineering solutions provider Gainwell Commosales on Wednesday said it has partnered with US equipment manufacturer Etnyre International to produce machines for the growing infrastructure maintenance needs in the country.

These machines made in India adhering to international standards will be used domestically, and will also be exported to various countries, demonstrating India's manufacturing capabilities and reducing its reliance on imported capital goods.

According to Gainwell Group Chairman Sunil Chaturvedi, this strategic partnership is a game-changer for the 'make in India' initiative.

"By collaborating with Etnyre, we are not only expanding our manufacturing portfolio but also highlighting India's potential as a global manufacturing hub. This collaboration will undoubtedly bring India into the spotlight on the global manufacturing map...," he explained.

Gainwell's Pune plant with phase-wise investment of Rs 135 crore will begin component manufacturing for Etnyre's global requirement from middle of next year.

India's commitment to infrastructure development creates a favourable environment for this collaboration, Etnyre International President and CEO Ganesh Iyer said.

The Gainwell Group has been a solutions provider to the construction, railways and mining industry since 1944. PTI SID DR HVA