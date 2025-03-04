Galaxy Health insurance launches Galaxy Top-up plan

Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI) Standalone health insurance company Galaxy has rolled out Galaxy Top-up that has been designed to offer extra protection at a lower cost and ensures policy holders have access to quality healthcare, the city-headquartered company said on Tuesday.

Galaxy Top-up provides a 'Premium Promise' to customers, guaranteeing no premium hikes until policy holders make a claim or turn 55 years of age, whichever comes first.

Unlike traditional health insurance products, Galaxy Top-up offers higher sum insured ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 2 crore and provides comprehensive coverage and flexibility, the company said in a statement here.

"Health insurance is no longer a luxury -- it is a necessity as health issues in individuals continue to pose significant challenges. Many policyholders now prefer top-up plans over additional basic covers because they are more budget friendly and offer greater benefits. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced Galaxy Top-up, a smart and cost-effective solution that ensures access to advanced medical care without financial stress," Galaxy Health Insurance MD and CEO G Srinivasan said.

Galaxy Health Insurance is jointly promoted by TVS Motor Company Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan along with the family of V Jagannathan, who was earlier the Chairman and Managing Director of United India Insurance Ltd.