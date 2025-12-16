Galaxy Health Insurance launches Galaxy Twin 360 for young adults

Chennai, Dec 16 (PTI) Private sector standalone insurer Galaxy Health Insurance, backed by the TVS Family and industry icon Venu Srinivasan and the family of insurance veteran V Jagannathan, has launched Galaxy Twin 360, a new health insurance programme for adults aged between 18 and 45 years.

The Galaxy Twin 360 comes with three options - Core, Max and Ultra, which integrates comprehensive inpatient protection (IPD), high-value outpatient (OPD) benefits and wellness services.

Galaxy Health Insurance MD and CEO G Srinivasan said, "Galaxy Twin 360 is built on a simple idea -- health insurance should be useful every day, not only during hospitalisation. Young adults often discontinue health insurance because they do not see value when they do not make a claim. Galaxy Twin 360 changes that narrative." "By combining IPD protection OPD benefits, preventive wellness services and digital health tools, the plan ensures insurance is useful every day, making coverage relevant, practical and financially efficient," he said, in a company statement on Tuesday.

According to Galaxy Insurance, urban Indians spend an average of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 annually on OPD services such as doctor consultations, pharmacy and diagnostics. A significant number of adults lapse their policies after the first year of securing an insurance, largely because hospitalisation are rare and premiums are perceived as money spent without a tangible return, the statement said. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH