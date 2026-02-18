Galgotias University asked to vacate AI Summit Expo stall: Sources

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Galgotias University has been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo immediately, sources said on Wednesday, amid a controversy over the display of a robotic dog that raised questions about the origin and ownership of the technology showcased.

The controversy erupted after the university faced online backlash for showcasing a robotic dog labelled 'Orion' at the expo. Critics alleged that the machine was a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 and not an in-house innovation.

As the controversy brewed, the university was ordered to vacate the expo, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

As Galgotias University drew sharp criticism and accusations of misrepresenting imported technology as its own, the Greater Noida-based institution has issued a statement saying, "the robotic programming is part of our endeavour to make students learn AI programming and develop and deploy real world skills using globally available tools and resources, given developing AI talent is the need of the hour." Stating that its faculty and students were "deeply pained by the propaganda campaign" against the institution, the university said its vision is focused on student learning and innovation, and that it provides students access to modern technologies to help them gain practical experience and prepare for the future.

"Spreading negativity can harm the morale of students, who are working hard to innovate, learn and build their skills using global technologies," it said.

The university maintained that the exercise was aimed at imparting hands-on AI programming skills using globally available platforms and tools.

On ground, the university's stall at the expo had no display on Wednesday.

Responding to the controversy, Professor Neha Singh of Galgotias University told PTI, "The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly and the intent may not have been properly understood." "Regarding the robot dog, we cannot claim that we manufactured it. I have told everyone that we introduced it to our students to inspire them to create something better on their own. Our university contributes to building future leaders by providing cutting-edge technologies in the field of AI, and it will continue to do so." On reports that the government had asked the university to vacate the expo area, she said, "I do not have any information about that. What I know is that today we are all present here." PTI MBI ANZ TRB