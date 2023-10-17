Game Theory raises Rs 17 cr from Nithin Kamath, Rohan Bopanna

New Delhi: Sports tech platform Game Theory on Tuesday said it has raised USD 2 million (about Rs 17 crore) from investors including Nithin Kamath’s Rainmatter, tennis player Rohan Bopanna and others.

Other investors were WEH Ventures, Prequate Advisory, and angel investor Balakrishna Adiga, the company said in a statement.

The Bengaluru-based startup integrates technology with players in the real-world, via their sports facilities to gamify the experience. It integrates real-time score keeping, captivating video highlights for on-field experience.

The fundraise marks Kamath’s foray into the sports category with Game Theory in their portfolio.

"The problem is it's hard to find locations to play regularly and match with similar skilled individuals. Game Theory is solving this problem by making sports accessible to Indians," Kamath said.

The fresh inflow of capital will be channelled towards developing the new technology and expanding the reach of these facilities across India.