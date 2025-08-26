Gameskraft complies with Online Gaming Act; will not pursue legal action

New Delhi: Online gaming platform Gameskraft on Tuesday said it will not pursue a legal challenge to the new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, opting instead to focus on a future strategy that complies with the new legislation.

The company, in a statement, said it has already stopped all real-money 'Gameplay' and 'Add Cash' services across its Rummy platforms as of August 21.

"As a responsible and law-abiding corporate entity, Gameskraft has no intention of pursuing any legal challenge to the legislation. We fully respect the legislative process and remain committed to operating within the framework of the law… Gameskraft remains committed to constructive dialogue with policymakers and stakeholders, responsible innovation, player protection, and regulatory alignment," a company spokesperson said.

Gameskraft has cleared all regulatory dues and has taken steps to safeguard the interests of its employees, partners, vendors, and service providers, the company said.

The company's focus will now shift to exploring new opportunities that align with the evolving legal landscape.

"Our cross-functional teams are actively exploring new opportunities and future-ready solutions... to unlock the full potential of India's digital gaming economy," the spokesperson said.

The Act, which received Presidential assent on August 22, 2025, has triggered an upheaval in the online gaming sector. It puts a blanket ban on all forms of online money games, while promoting e-sports and online social games.

Online gaming platforms, including Dream11, My11Circle, WinZO, Zupee, and Nazara Technologies-backed PokerBaazi, have halted their real-money online gaming offerings.