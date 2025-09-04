Gaming is not bad but gambling is, need to safeguard future of youth: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said gaming is not bad but gambling is and that future of the youth must be safeguarded.

He also said India can dominate the global online gaming market.

In an interaction with national awardee teachers, the prime minister said there are huge job opportunities in online gaming market.

"India can dominate global online gaming market, if done in a right manner; there are huge job opportunities too. Gaming is not bad but gambling is, future of our youth must be safeguarded," he said.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, bars all forms of online money games while promoting e-sports and other online games.

The recently enacted law seeks to prohibit advertisements related to online money games and bars banks and financial institutions from transferring funds for any of such games.