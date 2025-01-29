Gaming Startup MetaShot raises Rs 11 cr from Sauce.vc

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Gaming Startup MetaShot has raised Rs 11 crore in a combination of equity and debt financing led by Sauce.vc, along with Sharrp Ventures and Panthera Peak Capital.

The Bengaluru-based firm plans to use the funds towards team expansion, research & development, growth, and brand building, according to a company statement.

*** shopping' raises USD 1 million * AI-driven fashion search engine shoppin' has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 8.65 crore) in funding from Info Edge Ventures.

The newly acquired funding will be allocated towards hiring top talent, enhancing proprietary technology, and fostering growth, a company statement said.

"A large majority of the funds will be deployed towards building a team of AI engineers, developing, fine-tuning and scaling its advanced artificial intelligence models, including their custom-built SLMs (small language models) and embeddings model, tailored specifically for fashion," it said. PTI ANK SHW