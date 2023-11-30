Gandhar Oil Refinery shares make remarkable market debut; settle with over 78 pc premium

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Shares of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd listed with a bang on Thursday, rallying over 78 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 169.

The stock made its debut at Rs 295.40, a jump of 74.79 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 103.90 per cent to Rs 344.60. Shares of the company ended at Rs 301.50 apiece, a surge of 78.40 per cent.

On the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 298, up 76.33 per cent. Shares of the company further jumped 103.57 per cent to Rs 344.05 per piece. It finally ended at Rs 301.55, up 78.43 per cent.

The company's market valuation was Rs 2,950.78 crore.

In terms of volume, 29.06 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 3.80 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The initial share sale of Gandhar Oil Refinery received 64.07 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Friday.

The Rs 500.69 crore initial public offering (IPO) had a price band of Rs 160-169 a share.

The IPO was a fresh issue of up to Rs 302 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 1,17,56,910 equity shares.

Proceeds from the fresh issue component will be used for payment of debt, purchase of equipment and for civil work required for expansion in the capacity of automotive oil at the Silvassa plant.

In addition, the funds will be used for expanding capacity of petroleum jelly and accompanying cosmetic product division at the company's Taloja plant as well as expansion in capacity of white oils by installing blending tanks at the plant. Proceeds will also be used for funding working capital requirements.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 86.53 points to settle at 66,988.44 while the Nifty went up by 36.55 points to 20,133.15. PTI SUM SHW