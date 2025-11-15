Ganesh Infraworld net profit more than doubles in July-September

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Infrastructure company Ganesh Infraworld has posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.1 crore in September quarter boosted by higher revenues.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 7.1 crore in the July-September period of FY25, the company said in an exchange filing.

Ganesh Infraworld saw its revenues grow more than two-fold to Rs 210 crore in the second quarter from Rs 95 crore in the same period a year ago.

Vibhoar Agrawal, Chairman & Managing Director, Ganesh Infraworld Limited, said, "Q2 FY26 has been an exceptionally strong quarter...maintaining a healthy order book of over Rs 2,262 crore." The company is looking to start work on two water and sewerage treatment projects worth Rs 105.77 crore in Jammu & Kashmir from December 2025.

Kolkata-based Ganesh Infraworld specialises in civil and electrical, road and rail, and water infrastructure. PTI ABI HVA