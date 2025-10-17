Ganesh Infraworld to begin Rs 105 cr water projects in J&K from December: MD

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Infrastructure company Ganesh Infraworld will begin work on two water and sewerage treatment projects worth Rs 105.77 crore in Jammu & Kashmir from December 2025, its Managing Director Vibhoar Agrawal said.

The projects form part of the government’s larger effort to modernise water management and sewage infrastructure in the Union Territory, particularly in the Srinagar–Budgam region, which has witnessed rapid urban expansion and rising pollution levels in local water bodies.

"We are waiting for certain approvals, expected anytime from now, and look to begin work on the two water and sewerage treatment projects from December this year," Agrawal said in an interaction.

The work order involves complete survey, design, and construction of modern sewerage treatment plants along the Doodh-Ganga Nallah on a turnkey basis, including five years of operations and maintenance, he said, adding it will be a crucial step in restoring the ecological health of one of J&K's key tributaries while addressing long-standing civic challenges related to wastewater management.

The two projects include the construction of treatment facilities covering the Baghi-Mehtab to Allochi Bagh stretch, valued at Rs 44.07 crore, and another between Chadoora and Baghi-Mehtab, worth Rs 61.70 crore.

On the challenges, he said, "The terrain presents logistical and climatic challenges, but it is also one of the most sensitive and important regions from an infrastructure standpoint." Kolkata-based Ganesh Infraworld specialises in civil and electrical, road and rail, and water infrastructure. PTI ABI ABI MR