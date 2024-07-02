Ganga Realty to invest Rs 1,200 cr to develop luxury housing project in Gurugram

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Real estate developer Ganga Realty will invest Rs 1,200 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram, Haryana.

The project Anantam, spread over 5 acres, will comprise 524 units in three 59-storey towers.

In a statement on Tuesday, Gurugram-based Ganga Realty said it will "invest Rs 1,200 crore" to develop this uber-luxury residential project.

The company is targeting to achieve a sales target of Rs 2,000 crore from this project.

Vikas Garg, Joint Managing Director of Ganga Realty, said the company would focus on sustainable living in this project and utilise smart technologies. The price of units will start from Rs 16,500 per sq ft.

"We are expecting to deliver the project in the next five years," he said.

Ganga Realty's projects are located in Gurugram, primarily on Dwarka Expressway and Sohna Road.