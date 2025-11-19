New Delhi: Rural content and insights company Gaon Connection Pvt Ltd on Wednesday announced that it has turned profitable in FY2024–25, reporting its strongest financial performance to date, and outlined plans to expand into fiction formats including microdramas, web series and feature films.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the company posted revenues of Rs 5.33 crore, up nearly 350 per cent from Rs 1.19 crore in the previous fiscal, it said in a statement.

The sharp rise in income helped Gaon Connection register a net margin of nearly 20 per cent, marking a turnaround from a loss of Rs 1.01 crore in FY2023–24, the firm said without disclosing the actual profit number for FY25.

The company attributed the improvement to operational efficiencies, new partnerships and rising demand for rural-focused storytelling.

"Every seventh human in the world lives in rural India, and Gaon Connection seeks to become the most trusted and credible ambassador of this universe," said Neelesh Misra, Founder & CEO.

"FY2025 was a year of transformation and proof of concept - can profit and purpose co-exist? Yes, they can, and that is what we are out to prove."

Misra said the company now has a "lean, scalable model with proven profitability" and intends to expand its presence across grassroots India through digital, geographic and product-based initiatives.

He added that Gaon Connection will place renewed emphasis on monetising creative IP and its grassroots network.

Over the past year, the company expanded its content footprint, publishing five books - two of which became bestsellers - releasing new music, and producing Gaon Se, which it described as India's largest rural storytelling show. The programme aired on DD National and travelled to 416 locations across the country. A second season has been commissioned.

Gaon Connection also consolidated Misra's 'Slow' brand under its operations, including The Slow Interview, Slow Bazaar, Slow Music and the publishing division Slow Imprint in collaboration with Westland.

The company has begun developing fiction video IP across rural microdramas, short films, web series and feature films. "We want to disseminate our unique nonfiction and fiction content on our platforms as well as OTTs using data-driven insights and branded content partnerships," Misra said.

Under its 2025–2028 strategic roadmap, Gaon Connection plans to scale its cinema vertical Slow Motion Pictures, expand its rural insights division, and build opportunities for creators through branded content and market linkages via Slow Bazaar.

"With profitability now established, the company is well-positioned to raise growth capital and deepen its impact as India's foremost voice of the heartland," he said, adding that the organisation will prioritise credibility over rapid commercialisation. "But we shall not do shortcuts - our credibility is most valuable to us and profit will never be at the cost of purpose."