Garden Reach Shipbuilders signs pact with Norway-based Kongsberg

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) on Tuesday signed an agreement with Norway's Kongsberg, paving the way for India to build it first ever Polar Research Vessel (PRV) indigenously, according to an official statement.

Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attended the event in Oslo.

"The MoU between GRSE and Knogsberg marks an important milestone for India’s shipbuilding sector as it will receive design expertise for developing the PRV, while taking into account the requirement of National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCOPR), who will use it for research activities in the polar and southern ocean realms," the statement said.

GRSE, with its rich experience of constructing complex maritime platforms like warships, survey and research vessels, will build this PRV in its yard in Kolkata, ensuring a boost to the government’s Make In India initiative, it added.

The statement said Sonowal explored Maritime Investment Opportunities with Norwegian Shipowners Association.

Sonowal also represented India in a high-level ministerial meeting on the ‘Role of Shipping in Shaping the Future.’ The meet emphasised the need of the industry to align towards a stable, long-term regulatory environment supporting an inclusive and decarbonised ocean-based trade.

Ministers from Brazil, Japan, the UN, the US, China, and Norway joined Sonowal at the meet.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said: "The vessel will be equipped with the latest scientific equipment, enabling our researchers to explore the oceans’ depths, study marine ecosystems, and unlock new insights into our planet’s past, present, and future." Sonowal invited Norwegian shipowners to invest in India’s growing maritime sector during a roundtable with the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association (NSA).

According to the statement, Sonowal also underlined the significant investment opportunities available under India’s flagship Sagarmala programme and the USD 2.9 billion Maritime Development Fund, offering incentives across shipbuilding, ports, and logistics.

The minister stressed India's commitment to innovation through digital platforms like ONOP and MAITRI and invited Norway's cooperation in green shipping corridors, ship recycling, and IMO-aligned net-zero goals, noting that 87 per cent of Indian recycling yards are now HKC compliant.