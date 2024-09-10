Garuda Aerospace, Agrowing partner for developing multispectral AI Precision Agri solutions

Chennai, Sep 10 (PTI) Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace and Agrowing, a global sensor imagery technology company with a focus on precision agriculture have come together for developing multispectral AI Precision Agriculture Solutions in the country.

Through this partnership, the Kisan drones of Garuda Aerospace would be offered to farmers with globally superior and affordable surveying solutions. The advanced solutions would be based on the Kisan drones and Agrowing's sensor and patented 'remote and close' imagery acquisition method, a company statement said on Tuesday.

"Garuda Aerospace has a significant market share for agriculture drones and our collaboration with Agrowing will help us further strengthen and expand our presence in this domain said," company founder-CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash.

"With this association, our Garuda Kisan drones will support farmers to identify and spot outlying and stressed zones in the field which is a revolutionary. It will provide immediate leaf-level high resolution multispectral AI classification of the imagery making way for actionable data for early-stage containing of the identified hazards," he said.

The collaboration between Garuda Aerospace and Agrowing would enhance agriculture productivity by monitoring and quantifying soil, plant, water and environment, Agrowing CEO Ira Dvir said. PTI VIJ VIJ SS