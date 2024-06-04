Garuda Aerospace aims to sell 50,000 agri and consumer drones in next few years

Chennai, Jun 4 (PTI) Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace Pvt Ltd has inaugurated its first exclusive drone showroom in the city as it plans to sell 50,000 agricultural and consumer drones in the next few years.

The city-based company, backed by cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has served over 750 clients across the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it has received the Directorate General of Civil Aviation approval for manufacturing of small and medium drones.

"We pride ourselves on the impactful intelligence our drone solutions have to offer. We have 750 + satisfied clients all around India with 350 finished projects and 50 designed works. Our team includes 200 plus employees, with a group of advisory board members, expertise heads for various departments, and well-versed pilots," company CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said in the statement.

"Garuda Aerospace has sold 2,500 drones so far, out of which 2,000 are agri drones. We plan to sell 25,000 agri-drones in the next two years and at least 25,000 other consumer drones in the next few years. We are happy to announce India's first exclusive drone showroom in Chennai," Jayaprakash added. PTI ROH