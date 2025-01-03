Garuda Aerospace and REIL to set up remote pilot training organisation in Jaipur

Chennai, Jan 3 (PTI) Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has signed an agreement with Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Ltd (REIL) to establish a Remote Pilot Training Organisation in Jaipur, the city-based company said.

The training facility aims to meet the growing demand for skilled drone operators across sectors by offering comprehensive, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-compliant training programmes.

The agreement marks a strategic collaboration between Garuda Aerospace's expertise in drone technology and training, and REIL's infrastructure and reach in Rajasthan. By combining Garuda Aerospace's capabilities with REIL's established infrastructure and presence, the Regional Pilot Training Organisation will provide a strong platform for effective training delivery, Garuda Aerospace said in a press release on Friday.

The partnership highlights Garuda Aerospace's commitment to empowering individuals and modernising industries, contributing to India's rise as a global drone powerhouse, the company added. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK KH