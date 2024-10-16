Garuda Aerospace deploys drones to deliver essential supplies in rain-hit areas in Chennai

Chennai, Oct 16 (PTI) Drone start-up Garuda Aerospace has deployed its drones in association with the Greater Chennai Corporation for providing essential supplies and food packets to those affected due to rains in the city and neighbourhood areas.

The drones would be utilised to deliver essential supplies such as medicines, food, and water to inaccessible areas. It would also assist in conducting aerial surveys to assess the extent of damage, identify vulnerable areas and coordinate relief efforts.

"We are deeply honoured to contribute our expertise and technology to the relief efforts in Chennai. Our drones have proven their capabilities in disaster response operations, and we are confident that they will make a significant difference in reaching those in need," Garuda Aerospace Founder-CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said in a company statement on Wednesday.

Rain ceased on Wednesday with the state government authorities engaged in providing relief work in rain affected areas. PTI VIJ ROH