Garuda Aerospace launches personal drone 'Droni' for aerial photography at Rs 85,000

Chennai, Jan 31 (PTI) Unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has launched Droni, a drone for personal use aimed at photography enthusiasts, at an introductory price of Rs 85,000, the company said on Wednesday.

The foldable, portable Droni is named after cricket legend and the company's brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni. 'Droni' weighs about 249 gm and can fly for up to 60 minutes on full charge, according to a company press release.

The personal use drone is equipped with a high-quality 48MP camera, as the company seeks to cater to the increasingly common trend of using aerial shots in photography and cinematography. 'Droni' is the company's first such product in the segment, the company said.

Introducing the drone as being a "cutting-edge product, purposefully designed for convenience and quality", Garuda Aerospace founder-CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said, "The product is a game-changing one for the aerial photography and videography market and we are confident that it will empower users to push creative boundaries." According to the press release, Droni is now available on e-commerce portal Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 85,000. PTI VIJ ANE