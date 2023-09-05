Garuda Aerospace rolls out Equality Drone Training programme for persons with disabilities

Chennai: Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has unveiled a special programme titled 'Equality Drone Training' offering persons with disabilities a chance to learn how to operate the aerial system, the company said on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the training to be conducted in association with Bharat Drone Association and National Drone Pilot Association would be offered to individuals with physical disabilities that would include both theory and practical sessions.

Garuda Aerospace has set a target of training around 10,000 people by 2025 under this initiative, company founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.

The programme covers utilisation of drones across agriculture, surveillance and mapping, and e-commerce and delivery equipping participants with skills required across industries.

"Garuda Aerospace along with Bharat Drone Association and National Drone Pilot Association have always been at the forefront of identifying and training new talent thereby consistently creating opportunities for youth. Our new training programme is designed to skill and upskill persons with disabilities," Jayaprakash said in a press release.

"We have already welcomed 20 persons from Chennai and will soon begin rolling out the programme across India with an aim to skill at least 10,000 persons by 2025," he added.