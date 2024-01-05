Garuda Aerospace SA, Spirit Aeronautical Systems sign strategic pact

Chennai, Jan 5 (PTI) Garuda Aerospace SA, the subsidiary of drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace, has signed a strategic partnership with Spirit Aeronautical Systems SA.

This collaboration between the Chennai-based company and the Greece-headquartered firm is set to redefine the landscape of drone manufacturing and distribution, both in the domestic market as well as in Greece, Europe, and Africa markets, bringing together the unique strengths and expertise of both companies, a company statement said.

The two companies have entered a strategic partnership through counter-signed contracts of cooperation. Some of the highlights of the pact include the exchange and transfer of technology, experience, and best practices adopted in the industry among others.

"Garuda Aerospace SA is excited to join hands with Spirit Aeronautical Systems SA in this strategic partnership. The collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge drone solutions for civil applications," Garuda Aerospace SA chief strategy alliance officer Bruno Escojido said.

"By leveraging the strengths of both companies, we are confident in achieving new heights of success and providing unmatched value to our customers," he said.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Spirit Aeronautical Systems SA. Our partnership with Garuda Aerospace S A not only broadens our market presence but also facilitates the sharing of invaluable knowledge and technology," Spirit Aeronautical Systems CEO Mike Spiridakos said. PTI VIJ ANE