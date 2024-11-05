Garuda Aerospace ties up with CYOL to launch drone operations in Sri Lanka

Mumbai: Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has signed an initial pact with agri-tech solutions provider CYOL to launch its operations in Sri Lanka, a statement said on Tuesday.

This agreement marks a major milestone in both companies' growth as they expand their operations into Australia, Africa, and Asia, Garuda Aerospace said in the statement.

Garuda Aerospace will collaborate with CYOL to deliver solutions for farming and technology integration, the statement said.

As part of this partnership, Garuda Aerospace has officially launched its operations in Sri Lanka, further solidifying its presence in South Asia, it stated. Garuda Aerospace offers its drone solutions for various areas such as agriculture, surveillance, mapping, thermography, videography, and defence anti-drone systems, The MoU signed between the two partners brings together Garuda Aerospace's drone technology with CYOL's advanced agricultural software, creating an integrated platform for precision farming, surveillance, and data-driven analytics, the company said.

Together, the two companies aim to transform agriculture across Australia, Africa, and Asia, providing farmers with real- time insights, optimised resource management, and enhanced crop monitoring capabilities, it said.

“By combining our drone expertise with CYOL's software solutions, we are confident that this partnership will create significant value for farmers and stakeholders," said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder-CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

"This collaboration is a game-changer for the agricultural industry. By merging drone technology with advanced software solutions, we are poised to deliver high-value solutions that enhance productivity, sustainability, and decision-making for farmers across multiple regions," said Chamitha Ranneththi, Chairman and Director of CYOL.