Garuda Aerospace unveils border patrol surveillance drone

Chennai, Mar 22 (PTI) Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace, backed by Cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has launched a border patrol surveillance drone, Trishul, the company said on Friday.

The surveillance drone can be used for monitoring people movement, natural calamities and assessing traffic, among other things.

Equipped with a variety of sensors including high-definition cameras, infra-red and radar, Trishul can provide data regarding speed and safety threats, Garuda Aerospace said in a release here.

"The launch of Trishul exemplifies our commitment to building a sustainable drone ecosystem, with products and services that set new benchmarks. Trishul makes way for uninterrupted access to critical real-time information and enables prompt decision-making," Garuda Aerospace Founder-CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said. PTI VIJ ANE