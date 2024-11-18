Garuda Aerospace's agri-drones clock 1 mn flight hours

New Delhi: Drone maker Garuda Aerospace on Monday said its agri-drone fleet has achieved one million flight hours in the past year, marking a significant advance in the country's adoption of drone technology in farming.

Advertisment

The company's 2,000-strong fleet of agricultural drones has been operating at a rate of one deployment every two minutes, the company said, supporting farmers across India with precision agriculture and crop monitoring services.

The company's Agri Kisan Drone program provides precision farming services, including targeted pesticide spraying and crop monitoring.

Garuda holds six DGCA approvals and operates under government initiatives including the NAMO Drone Didi Program.

Advertisment

"This milestone reflects the progress we're making in transforming India's agricultural landscape for a sustainable future," the company's CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said in a statement.

The company plans expansion into Asia and Australia while partnering with banks to improve farmer access to drone technology.