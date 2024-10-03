Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO to open on Oct 8; sets price band Rs 92-95/ share

New Delhi: Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd on Thursday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 92-95 per share for its Rs 264-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The initial share sale will open for public subscription on October 8 and conclude on October 10, the Mumbai-based company announced.

The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of 1.83 crore equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 95 lakh equity shares by promoter PKH Ventures.

The IPO size has been pegged at Rs 264 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Proceeds from its fresh issuance to the extent of Rs 100 crore will be utilised for working capital requirements; and balance towards general corporate purposes including unidentified inorganic acquisitions.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. Investors can bid for a minimum of 157 equity shares and in multiples of 157 equity shares thereafter. Garuda Construction and Engineering is currently engaged in civil construction of six residential projects, two commercial projects, one industrial project and one infrastructure, with an order book of Rs 1,408.27 crore.

On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations rose from Rs 77.02 crore in fiscal 2022 to Rs 154.18 crore in fiscal 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26 per cent and profit after tax increased from Rs 18.78 crore in fiscal 2022 to Rs 36.43 crore in fiscal 2024, at a CAGR of 25 per cent. Corpwis Advisors is the sole book running lead manager and Link Intime India is the registrar of the issue.