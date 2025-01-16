Garuda Construction gets Rs 1,087-cr order from Gorakhpur Development Authority

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Garuda Construction and Engineering Limited on Thursday said it has won an order worth Rs 1,087.34 crore from Gorakhpur Development Authority, a department of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The company in a statement said it would build a state-of-the-art international convention centre, spread over 24 lakh square feet, with a seating capacity of 5,000.

Located near Ramgadh Jheel Champadevi Park, the project will also offer the development of adjacent land parcels for commercial and residential use, it added.

According to the statement, this addition contributes to the company's order book of Rs 2,830 crore.

Pravin Kumar Agarwal, Managing Director and Chairman, Garuda Construction and Engineering Limited, said, "With our current order book and expertise in delivering turnkey solutions, we can contribute significantly to India's infrastructure development." PTI BKS HVA