Gates, Clinton, Union ministers to speak at maiden 'Climate Week' in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Union ministers will be speaking at the inaugural 'Mumbai Climate Week' next week, the organisers said on Tuesday.

Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, and Bhupendra Yadav, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and corporate leaders like Noel Tata will also be speaking during the three-day event starting on February 17, according to an official statement.

Citi appoints Ankur Khurana as head of commercial bank in India * Foreign lender Citi on Tuesday said it has appointed Ankur Khurana as its head of commercial bank in the country.

Khurana, who used to be with rival Standard Chartered Bank earlier, will be responsible for driving the strategy, growth, and performance of the business in India, according to an official statement.

Rustomjee restores 19th century Bomanjee Hormarjee Wadia Clock Tower in Mumbai * Realtor Rustomjee group on Tuesday said it has restored the 19th century Bomanjee Hormarjee Wadia Clock Tower in south Mumbai.

The fountain and clock tower were built in 1882 as a tribute to philanthropist Bomanjee Hormarjee Wadia, the company said in a statement.