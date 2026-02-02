Gateway Distriparks buys 25 acres of land in Indore to develop ICD for Rs 150 cr

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Multimodal logistics firm Gateway Distriparks on Monday said it has acquired approximately 25 acres of land in Indore to develop and operate a new Inland Container Depot (ICD) at an investment of Rs 150 crore.

The proposed Inland Container Depot (ICD) has already received in-principle approval from Indian Railways and will be developed with two rail sidings, with a planned capacity of handling around 1,20,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) annually, the company said.

Once operational, the facility will provide integrated services, including rail transportation for EXIM and domestic containers, container handling, bonded warehousing, and last-mile road distribution, it added.

The ICD is expected to benefit significantly from the upcoming Indore-Dahod rail line, which is likely to reduce rail lead distance from Indore to JNPT and accelerate the shift of container movement from road to rail, Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) said.

"While Gateway remains strongly focused on the EXIM market, the Indore ICD will also strengthen our domestic container logistics and rail-based distribution network. This will enable manufacturers and shippers in the region to access cost-efficient containerised movement not only to ports, but also across India's key consumption and industrial corridors," its Chairman and Managing Director Prem Kishan Dass Gupta said.

The company said the upcoming ICD facility near Pithampur Industrial Area in Indore is also its maiden entry into Central India and Madhya Pradesh, expanding the company's footprint into a fast-growing industrial and manufacturing region.

The ICD is likely to serve a wide regional catchment, including Indore, Pithampur, Dewas, Dhar, Mhow, Ujjain, Sanwer, and surrounding industrial clusters. It will handle a diverse mix of cargo, including auto components, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, polymers, textiles and garments, agricultural products, and other commodities, Gateway Ditriparks Ltd said. PTI IAS BAL BAL