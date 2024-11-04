Gateway Distriparks launches double stack rail services at Faridabad hub

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Multimodal logistics operator Gateway Distriparks Ltd(GDL) on Monday said it has launched double stack rail services at its inland container depot in Faridabad, which will help reduce transit time and logistics cost.

The new service will enhance the carrying capacity, improve productivity of the company's 34 trainsets, and facilitate container movement from its other ICD locations, GDL said.

The company said it now operates double stack services at three hubs, including its ICDs in Gurugram and Viramgam, all connected through the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).

The rollout of these services provides a significant competitive advantage with direct connectivity to major seaports such as Mundra, Pipavav, and Nhava Sheva via the WDFC, the company said.

With up to 30 per cent more capacity per trip, these services help optimise freight costs, streamline operations, and reduce delivery times, GDL said.

"We are confident that this strategic move will significantly benefit our customers by reducing transit times and logistics costs, ultimately contributing to the growth of the region's trade," said Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director at GDL.

The development provides substantial benefits to exporters and importers across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and nearby regions, the company said and added that by boosting supply chain reliability and reducing the carbon footprint associated with transportation, the new service will contribute to sustainable economic growth in the area.

GDL has a network of 10 container terminals located across the country, operating a fleet of 34 trainsets along with over 560 trailers for transportation between its facilities and maritime ports, as well as first and last mile connectivity to provide end-to-end solutions to the EXIM industry.

The company offers general and bonded warehousing, rail and road transportation, container handling services and other value-added services. PTI IAS ANU