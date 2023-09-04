Gati partners with Tech Mahindra to develop app to boost productivity, unlock new biz opportunities

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Allcargo Group firm Gati on Monday said it has partnered with Tech Mahindra to develop an application to boost productivity and unlock new business opportunities for the company.

Tech Mahindra will enable Gati, over the next 18-24 months, to custom develop the software application -- Gati Enterprise Management System (GEMS) 2.0 -- from scratch, covering the entire first, mid and last-mile operations, the company said.

The software will be developed in modules like pickup, delivery, en-route, customer contracts, invoicing, among others, offering a modern tech-driven interface while increasing efficiency and lowering costs, it said.

The software application leverages Tech Mahindra's expertise and focuses on cloud-native applications, Gati said, adding the partnership is focused on replacing Gati's legacy application with a digital, scalable, and more agile cloud-based application.

GEMS which was rolled out 20 years back is a pioneering initiative in the logistics industry, said Pirojshaw Sarkari, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt Ltd.

"Our partnership with Gati in designing and developing GEMS 2.0 will help the organisation boost productivity, unlock new business opportunities and scale performance," said Vivek Agarwal, President - APJI (Enterprise), Corporate Development at Tech Mahindra.

Developing an advanced real-time Enterprise Resource Planning platform, GEMS was a part of Gati's evolution from a prominent express distribution player to an end-to-end logistics company with a core vision to put the customer first, optimize processes and to achieve better workflow management, said G S Ravi, EVP and Group CIO at Gati Limited.

"With its innovative digital solutions, Tech Mahindra will help us build the required tech-backbone to achieve the speed and agility necessary for Gati's business," he added. PTI IAS DRR