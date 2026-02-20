Gaudium IVF and Women Health's IPO subscribed 88 pc on day 1

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The initial public offering (IPO) of fertility services provider Gaudium IVF and Women Health received 88 per cent subscription on the first day of share sale on Friday.
The company's IPO got bids for 1,28,56,347 shares against 1,46,20,340 shares on offer, according to the NSE data.
The quota for retail individual investors was subscribed 1.37 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors received 91 per cent subscription.
Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd on Thursday said it has raised Rs 49.5 crore from anchor investors.
The company's Rs 165-crore IPO will conclude on February 24. With this, Gaudium IVF becomes the first company in the fertility care sector to tap the public markets.
The company fixed the price band at Rs 75-79 per share, valuing the company at Rs 575 crore.
The proposed offering comprises a fresh issue of 1.14 crore equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of nearly 95 lakh equity shares by promoter Manika Khanna.
Proceeds from the fresh issue are intended to establish 19 new IVF centres across India, along with payment of debt and for general corporate purposes.
Founded by Khanna, Gaudium IVF has established itself as a pioneer in assisted reproductive technologies in India. The company operates through a hub-and-spoke model, with seven hubs and 28 spokes across multiple states, enabling it to reach a wide patient base.
Financially, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 70.72 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 19.13 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. In FY24, revenue was Rs 47.89 crore, with a PAT of Rs 10.31 crore.
In July, Indira IVF Hospital Ltd confidentially filed draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through an IPO.
According to the Infomerics Research report, the broader Indian IVF market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13 per cent, expanding from USD 1.32 billion in 2024 to USD 4.54 billion by 2034, presenting significant growth potential for players like Gaudium IVF.
Gaudium IVF will make its debut on the stock exchanges on February 27.