Gaudium IVF's Rs 165 crore IPO, 1st in fertility care sector, opens Feb 20

New Delhi (PTI): Fertility services provider Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd on Tuesday fixed a price band of Rs 75-79 per share for its Rs 165 crore initial public offering (IPO).

At the upper end, the company's valuation is pegged at Rs 575 crore.

The company's maiden public offering will open for subscription on February 20 and conclude on February 24. The bidding for anchor investors will take place on February 18, according to its public announcement.

With this, it will become the first company in the fertility care sector to tap the public markets.

The proposed offering comprises a fresh issue of 1.14 crore equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of nearly 95 lakh equity shares by promoter Manika Khanna.

Proceeds from the fresh issue are intended for capital expenditure of Rs 50 crore to establish 19 new IVF centres across India, along with repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings of Rs 20 crore, and for general corporate purposes.

Founded by Khanna, Gaudium IVF has established itself as a pioneer in assisted reproductive technologies in India. The company operates through a hub-and-spoke model, with seven hubs and 28 spokes across multiple states, enabling it to reach a wide patient base.

Earlier, the company had filed draft papers in January proposing a fresh issue of 1.83 crore equity shares and an OFS of 25.31 lakh shares by the promoter. The current structure reflects a higher promoter stake being offered to investors.

As per the draft papers, Gaudium IVF plans to expand into underserved regions by providing affordable IVF services, building on the brand recognition associated with its founder.

Financially, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 70.72 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 19.13 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. In FY24, revenue was Rs 47.89 crore, with a PAT of Rs 10.31 crore.

In July, Indira IVF Hospital Ltd confidentially filed draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through an IPO.

These filings come amidst growing investor interest in the Indian assisted reproductive technology (ART) sector, buoyed by increasing awareness, expanding market size, and favourable demographics.

According to Infomerics Research report, the broader Indian IVF market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13 per cent expanding from USD 1.32 billion in 2024 to USD 4.54 billion by 2034, presenting significant growth potential for players like Gaudium IVF.

Gaudium IVF will make its debut on the stock exchanges on February 27.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 35 per cent for for institutional investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Sarthi Capital Advisors has been appointed as the sole book running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services will serve as the registrar.