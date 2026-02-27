Gaudium IVF shares climb 5 pc in market debut trade

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Shares of fertility services provider Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd on Friday listed with a premium of 5 per cent against the issue price of Rs 79.

The stock started trading at Rs 83, up 5 per cent from the issue price on both the BSE and NSE. It further jumped 10.31 per cent to Rs 87.15.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 585.93 crore.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex traded 555.35 points lower at 81,693.26 during the morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 176.10 points to 25,320.45.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Gaudium IVF and Women Health received 7.27 times subscription on the final day of share sale on Tuesday.

The company's Rs 165-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 75-79 per share.

Gaudium IVF has established itself as a pioneer in assisted reproductive technologies in India. It operates through a hub-and-spoke model, with seven hubs and 28 spokes across multiple states.