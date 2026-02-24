Gaudium IVF's Rs 165-cr IPO subscribed 7.27 times on final day

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The initial public offering (IPO) of fertility services provider Gaudium IVF and Women Health received 7.27 times subscription on the final day of share sale on Tuesday.
The company's Rs 165-crore IPO got bids for 10,63,50,489 shares against 1,46,20,340 shares on offer, according to the NSE data.
Non-Institutional Investors' quota fetched 14.05 times subscription, while retail individual investors' portion was subscribed 7.60 times. The portion for qualified institutional buyers received 1.62 times subscription.
The company's Rs 165-crore IPO will conclude on February 24. With this, Gaudium IVF becomes the first company in the fertility care sector to tap the public markets.
The company fixed the price band at Rs 75-79 per share, valuing the company at Rs 575 crore.
The proposed offering comprises a fresh issue of 1.14 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of nearly 95 lakh equity shares by promoter Manika Khanna.
Proceeds from the fresh issue are intended to establish 19 new IVF centres across India, along with payment of debt and for general corporate purposes.
Founded by Khanna, Gaudium IVF has established itself as a pioneer in assisted reproductive technologies in India. It operates through a hub-and-spoke model, with seven hubs and 28 spokes across multiple states.
Financially, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 70.72 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 19.13 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. In FY24, revenue was Rs 47.89 crore, with a PAT of Rs 10.31 crore.
Gaudium IVF will make its debut on the stock exchanges on February 27.