Gaurav Gaggar joins T9L QUBE as co-founder

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Venture builder T9L QUBE on Thursday said that investment banker and entrepreneur Gaurav Gaggar has been named as its co-founder.

Gaurav has joined hands with CEO and co-founder Fahad Moti Khan and the partnership marks a significant milestone in T9L QUBE's ambitious growth strategy to become the largest venture builder in Asia, a statement said.

T9L QUBE is a decentralised venture studio platform that aims to create several sectoral and regional studios globally.

The partnership combines Fahad Moti Khan's venture building approach which largely revolved around narrative, product, branding and traction with Gaggar's expertise in finance, policy and structuring, the statement said.

Gaurav who started his career in finance with Citigroup and Deloitte has incubated several multimillion-dollar companies, including Adda52, BIS Research, Solterra Ventures, IPPL and Credihealth.

T9L QUBE employs a startup studio model where founders collaborate with a studio that employs experts in product development, growth, fundraising, and technology.

Notable startups from T9L’s portfolio include Docquity, SpotDraft, NirogStreet, UoLo, PumPumPum, HealthTrip, Tota, ShipsKart, PeopleMatters, CrownIt, and RupeePower. PTI KKS MR