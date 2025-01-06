Gaurs Group sells nearly Rs 4,800 crore worth properties in Apr-Dec 2024

New Delhi: Realty firm Gaurs Group has sold properties worth Rs 4,786 crore during the April-December period of this fiscal due to strong demand for its residential properties in Delhi-NCR.

With strong performance in the first nine months of this fiscal, Gaurs Group now figures among the top real estate developers, including both listed and non-listed firms, in the country in terms of sale bookings.

The robust performance is largely attributed to the successful launches of two luxury projects, including Gaur 'NYC Residences' located at Wave City, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and Legacy by Gaurs in Greater Noida, the company said.

Sarthak Gaur, Director of Gaurs Group, said, "The remarkable turnover of Rs 4,786 crore in the first three quarters of 2024-25 is a testament to the strength of our portfolio. Completely selling out 2 projects one after the other in a matter of 2-3 days is no mean achievement and we are very proud to be in that league." Manoj Gaur, Chairman and Managing Director of Gaurs Group, said this performance highlights the growing demand for premium real estate.

"With over 30 years of experience and nearly 75,000 units delivered, our track record of timely delivery and long-term value creation has strengthened our brand," Gaur said.

Gaurs Group has a robust pipeline of new launches across ultra-luxury residential and premium segments.

Realty firm Gaurs Group is planning to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the next 18 months as it looks to expand business amid strong consumer demand.

Besides expansion in the housing market, the company will also develop commercial assets, including malls, hotels, office spaces and schools/colleges to generate stable rental income.

"We are planning to launch our IPO in the next 18 months. Internally, we have started the preparation to get listed on the stock exchanges," Manoj Gaur had said earlier.

Gaurs Group has a land bank for the development of real estate projects and is continuously exploring to add more land parcels to its portfolio.

With a legacy spanning over 3 decades, Gaurs Group (formerly Gaursons India Ltd) has developed over 65 million square ft area.

The group has also ventured into other segments of real estate like shopping malls along with schools and hotels.

The company has solar plants and construction business.

The group has delivered 3 large townships till date out of which the notable one is Gaur City in Noida Extension.