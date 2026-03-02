Gaurs Group to invest Rs 100 cr to set up precast plant in Gr Noida

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Realty firm Gaurs Group will invest Rs 100 crore to set up a precast manufacturing plant in Greater Noida as part of its strategy to strengthen construction capabilities through backward integration.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Elematic India, an arm of Finland-based Elematic Group, for sourcing of precast concrete technology.

The MoU was signed on February 19, 2026, in the presence of Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of Finland and also the Ambassador of Finland Kimmo Lahdevirt.

The agreement was formalised between Veshesh Gaur, Director of Gaurs Group, and Chander Dutta, MD of Elematic India and Teppo Voutilainen, CEO of Elematic Oyj, Finland.

Under the agreement, Gaurs Group will invest Rs 100 crore to set up a precast manufacturing plant in Greater Noida.

The facility, spread over 5 acre land, will manufacture advanced precast concrete components that would include slabs, columns, beams and walls.

The plant is expected to be operational within six months.

Gaurs Group has also placed an advance order to Jindal Elematic, Alwar to supply 45,000 units of modular bathrooms and 10,000 units of kitchen pods for its under-development projects.

The order book is worth Rs 150 crore.

The company intends to integrate technology-led construction practices to improve execution efficiency and reduce project timelines by almost 30 per cent.

Precast construction enables key structural and utility components to be manufactured and assembled off-site in a controlled environment and installed on-site.

Veshesh Gaur said, "Construction technology is becoming increasingly important as the scale and complexity of residential developments continue to grow. Our partnership with Elematic will enable us to integrate advanced precast manufacturing into our construction processes, improving efficiency, quality control and project timelines." Gaurs Group is one of the leading real estate developers in Delhi-NCR. It has developed many townships, Group housing and commercial projects.