Gautam Adani meets Vietnamese tycoon

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday met Vietnamese tycoon Pham Nhat Vuong as his ports-to-edible oil group looks to expand presence in the South East Asian nation.

Adani met the head of Vingroup, Vietnam's largest conglomerate with interests in real estate, retail and healthcare among others, at his office in Ahmedabad.

"Was an absolute pleasure to meet with Vingroup Chairman Phạm Nhật Vượng and engage in discussions about potential opportunities between India and Vietnam," Adani said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Adani Group has already invested in two renewable energy projects in Vietnam, including a wind power project with a capacity of 27.3 MW in Phuoc Minh Commune, Thuan Nam district of Ninh Thuan Province, and a 50 MW solar power project also in Ninh Thuan province.

"Truly inspired by the remarkable entrepreneurial journey of this visionary leader, from an instant noodle business to spearheading the production of a comprehensive range of EVs and cutting-edge battery solutions for the global shift towards green mobility. All achieved in record time!," Adani said on X sharing a picture of his meeting.

Adani Group had previously announced its intention to invest USD 10 billion in projects in Vietnam over the next few years. On its radar is the Lien Chieu Port project in Danang, among others.

In May this year, the Vietnamese government in a statement had stated that Adani Group is exploring the possibility to invest up to USD 3 billion in seaport and renewable energy projects in Vietnam.