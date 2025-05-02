Gautam Singh appointed CGM of NABARD's Jharkhand region

Ranchi, May 2 (PTI) Gautam Singh was appointed the new chief general manager (CGM) of NABARD's Jharkhand regional office, according to a statement issued by the bank on Friday.

With over three decades of service in the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Singh was the general manager in his previous position.

Throughout his career, Singh has held several key positions, including in the Head Office in Mumbai, the Uttar Pradesh Regional Office in Lucknow, and the Madhya Pradesh Regional Office in Bhopal, the statement said.

He also served as District Development Manager (DDM) in Munger in Bihar.

"Gautam Singh brings with him a wealth of experience and deep expertise in rural development, financial inclusion, and agricultural innovation," the statement said adding that during his tenure in MP, he led several impactful initiatives aimed at uplifting rural communities.

Singh has been instrumental in the implementation of Natural Resource Management (NRM) projects across Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand. His contributions to consultancy assignments have significantly enriched policy formulation and the strategic direction of developmental programmes.

NABARD said he has also served as Nominee Director on the boards of Regional Rural Banks in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

"Known for his unwavering commitment to rural prosperity, Gautam Singh's appointment as CGM is poised to further bolster NABARD's mission in Jharkhand, fostering sustainable development and inclusive growth," the statement added.

In the previous fiscal year, NABARD extended a record Rs 5,830 crore in financial assistance to Jharkhand to support rural infrastructure development. The Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank and the Jharkhand State Cooperative Bank were the largest beneficiaries, receiving Rs 2,143 crore in total.