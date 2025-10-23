Gautam Solar eyes to triple its turnover in FY26

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Gautam Solar on Thursday said it is targeting to triple its turnover in FY26 on the back of a strong order book.

The company, in a statement, announced exceptional performance in the first half of FY 2026, recording a 51.34 per cent growth over its entire turnover of FY 2025.

It has already crossed last year's revenue in the first half of FY26, reporting a turnover of Rs 1,580 crore as of September 2025, the company said in a statement.

"With its strong growth trajectory, Gautam Solar has a robust order book and is now expected to grow at least 2.5x its FY2025 turnover by the end of FY2026," it said.

This achievement underscores Gautam Solar's rapid expansion, robust business fundamentals, and its significant role in advancing India's renewable energy goals.

The company's focus on scaling manufacturing capacity, adopting advanced solar technologies, and maintaining a steady supply of high-quality modules continues to empower industries, institutions, and households in their transition to clean energy.

On the achievement, Gautam Mohanka, Director at Gautam Solar, said, "Surpassing last year's turnover within the first half of FY26 is a reflection of our team's dedication and the trust our customers place in the Gautam Solar brand.

"Our commitment to being a leading innovator and providing high-quality solar modules at scale to meet India's commitment to renewable energy is the main contributor to this growth. Based on our strong order book and current momentum, we are expected to achieve a turnover growth of 2.5 to 3 times compared to last year," Mohanka said.