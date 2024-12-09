Gautam Solar seeks patent for AI-based defect detection system

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Gautam Solar on Monday said it has sought patent for its artificial intelligence (AI)-based system to detect defects in solar panels.

Advertisment

This innovative solution integrates advanced imaging and AI technologies to enhance the efficiency and precision of defect detection in photovoltaic cells, setting a new benchmark in the solar industry.

The system includes 100 per cent EL Testing, incorporating both pre and post-production stages with AI-assisted analysis.

"This AI-powered defect detection system will transform quality control in the solar manufacturing process, ensuring greater reliability and performance for Technically Advanced ModulesTM while reducing production inefficiencies," Gautam Mohanka, Director of Gautam Solar, said.

Advertisment

*** Accor signs new property in Chennai * Global hospitality player Accor on Monday said it has signed a new property in Chennai, to be opened under the Pullman brand in January 2025.

The property, formerly known as 'The Raintree Annan Salai', is owned by the Ceebros Group.

Pullman Chennai Anna Salai will have 233 rooms, including 11 suites, an all-day dining restaurant, specialty dining venues, a rooftop bar and wellness facilities, the company said in a statement.

Advertisment

"The signing of Pullman Chennai underscores our commitment to expanding Accor's footprint in southern India," Accor Vice President of Development, India & South Asia, Aniruddh Kumar said. PTI ABI RKL SHW