Gautam Solar sets up 2 production lines at its Haryana facility

New Delhi: Gautam Solar on Monday said it is setting up two production lines at its facility in Haryana, which will increase the company's total manufacturing capacity to 3.2 GW by March 2025.

"Two advanced high-speed production lines are currently being installed, which will significantly enhance manufacturing efficiency and scale up the total production capacity to 3.2 GWp by March 2025," it said without sharing any financial details. These high-speed production lines are sourced from Tier-1 machine suppliers, and feature the latest technology, making the company one of the earliest adopters of these cutting-edge advancements," the company said.