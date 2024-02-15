Gautam Solar supplies 60 GW solar panels for PM-KUSUM scheme

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Gautam Solar on Thursday said it has delivered 60 megawatt (MW) of solar panels for PM-KUSUM scheme.

It has supplied 10BB mono passivation emitter rear contact cell (PERC) solar panels, which are more efficient in minimizing electrical losses and enable power generation from both sides, the company said in a statement.

The solar panels will be delivered under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, it added.

The company did not disclose any further details with respect to the delivery of panels.