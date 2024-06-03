Gave 10 lakh free rides during general elections: Rapido

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Ride-hailing platform Rapido on Monday said it facilitated greater voter participation and provided 10 lakh free rides during the general elections 2024.

The Bengaluru-based commute app had pledged to provide free bike taxi, auto, and cab rides to voters, under its 'Sawaari Zimmedari Ki' campaign, earlier in May.

"On election days, Rapido's extensive network of 4 lakh captains transported voters seamlessly, providing a staggering 10 lakh free rides that covered an approximate distance of 32 lakh kilometres," it said in a statement.

***** Comiva appoints Rajesh Chandiramani as CEO Mumbai: Jun 3 (PTI) Customer experience and data monetisation solutions firm Comviva on Monday announced the appointment of Rajesh Chandiramani as its chief executive.

Chandiramani comes from parent Tech Mahindra, where he held senior leadership roles, as per a statement.

***** Ongo announces pilot to allow users to activate voice assistant * Motorists may soon be able to undertake refuelling of their vehicles using voice commands.

AGS Transact Technologies's digital payments platform Ongo on Monday announced a pilot under which a user can activate a voice assistant, state the vehicle and preset amount to start the fuelling, as per an official statement.

***** Tata Trusts launches film to capture challenges in quitting tobacco * Tata Trusts has launched a film aimed at capturing the challenges in quitting tobacco.

Over a third of tobacco users in the country have tried to quit the habit, but many tend to relapse, as per an official statement. PTI ANK AA TRB