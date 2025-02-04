Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav appointed group chief marketing officer at Reliance

New Delhi: Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav has been appointed as the new Group Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives in office of the chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd.

Making the announcement, Isha Ambani, daughter of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and director on the board of the company, said Yadav joins the company from Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India and SEA).

"In her new role as Group Chief Marketing Officer & EVP Strategic Initiatives, Chairman's Office at Reliance, Gayatri will work closely with our Chairman, Reliance Foundation chairperson, Akash, Anant, the entire EC, and me to drive innovation, enhance brand impact, and deepen customer centricity culture," she said.

Akash and Anant are Isha's siblings and directors on board of Reliance.

"I am confident that Gayatri will bring fresh perspectives and dynamic leadership to inspire our teams and help propel toward achieving greater success and growth," she added.