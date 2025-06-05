GCCI appoints first-ever lady president Pratima Dhond

Panaji, Jun 5 (PTI) Businesswoman Pratima Dhond is all set to become the first-ever woman president of the 117-year Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

GCCI, in a media statement released here, has announced the appointment of Dhond as the next head of this prestigious the chamber of commerce. She will replace Srinivas Dempo from Dempo Group of companies.

"We are happy to announce that Pratima Dhond has been elected as the next President of the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI)," the chamber said.

The media statement reads that a distinguished banker and businesswoman, Dhond will make history as the first lady to hold this esteemed position in the chamber's 117-year legacy.

GCCI said that she will take over from the current president Dempo on July 1, 2025.